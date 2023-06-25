Loved ones seek answers 2 months after well-known Detroit neurosurgeon found dead

Police and loved ones are still searching for answers two months after a neurosurgeon was found dead in his home in Detroit’s Boston-Edison Historic District.

Crime Stoppers held a press conference on Saturday announcing a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Dr. Devon Hoover. Family and friends have raised an additional $20,000.

Hoover was found shot to death in his home on April 22, 2023. According to Crime Stoppers, Hoover’s car had been stolen from the scene but it was recovered a short distance away.

“You can choose to hide the rest of your life, but we’re really begging with you, choose the freedom of walking in the light,” Hoover’s sister Lila Graber said.

About two dozen of Hoover’s family and friends traveled from Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, and Canada to send a message to his killer.

“Two months ago you brought unimaginable pain to our family when you chose the evil in your own heart over the life of Devon,” Hoover’s sister Linda Hershberger said.

His family said Hoover was more than just an admired neurosurgeon and member of the community.

“Devon was our only brother. All of us, his sisters, knew that we could count o his calm, stable presence and willingness to give us advice,” Linda Hershberger said.

The last time Hoover was with his entire family was to celebrate his parents’ 60th anniversary.

Hoover’s longtime friend, Kim Clayson, said people have mailed checks and contributed to a GoFundMe account and now there is a $20,000 reward set to be given to Crime Stoppers for the tip that leads to the arrest of Hoover’s killer.

“If you know anything that might be a piece of the puzzle think of the peace you can bring to Devon’s family, friends, and neighbors,” Hoover’s friend Kim Clayson said. “You will be rewarded in not only bringing us peace but with a meaningful payment.”