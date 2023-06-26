Photos: Metro Detroiters document Sunday storm damage

A tree snapped in the city of Dearborn amid severe weather in Southeast Michigan on June 25, 2023. Photo submitted to MIPics by Insider user scarycare.

DETROIT – Stormy weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, causing some damage across the region.

Metro Detroit viewers have been submitting photos of the June 25 storms and their impact to MIPics. Based on the submissions, it appears many are dealing with downed trees that have caused damage -- including to power lines, for some.

---> DTE Energy: Tens of thousands without power in SE Michigan after severe storms

We’re sharing some of the MIPics submissions of storm damage below. Have a photo or video you’d like to share, too? Click here.

Lisa Tree snapped in half blocking my driveway! Oh my. 10 hours ago 0 Detroit

Alexandra Kaplan In Dearborn with a tree down on a house and a high school!! 9 hours ago 0 Detroit