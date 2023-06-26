68º

Photos: Metro Detroiters document Sunday storm damage

Many dealing with downed trees

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

A tree snapped in the city of Dearborn amid severe weather in Southeast Michigan on June 25, 2023. Photo submitted to MIPics by Insider user scarycare. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Stormy weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, causing some damage across the region.

Metro Detroit viewers have been submitting photos of the June 25 storms and their impact to MIPics. Based on the submissions, it appears many are dealing with downed trees that have caused damage -- including to power lines, for some.

---> DTE Energy: Tens of thousands without power in SE Michigan after severe storms

We’re sharing some of the MIPics submissions of storm damage below. Have a photo or video you’d like to share, too? Click here.

scarycare

Tree snapped in Dearborn

Wixom Cheryl

High winds Uprooted well established tree in wixom

Dennis Paul

Damage from the storm the 25th

Judd

Tree in back yard split

Lisa

Tree snapped in half blocking my driveway! Oh my.

Alexandra Kaplan

In Dearborn with a tree down on a house and a high school!!

Karen Davis

Large backyard tree limb fell down and missed DTE wires!

Wixom Cheryl

High winds split tree in half in wixom

Rob Hunter

Strong winds from Sunday's 25JUN2023 storm at abvout 18:45 blew down the Norway Maple from city's easement in front of my residence. The tree is completely blocking Fairfield block 4 btwn McNichols and 7 Mile Rd, the strom drain, as well my drive way.

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

