Photos: Metro Detroiters document Sunday storm damage

DETROIT – Stormy weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, causing some damage across the region.
Metro Detroit viewers have been submitting photos of the June 25 storms and their impact to MIPics. Based on the submissions, it appears many are dealing with downed trees that have caused damage -- including to power lines, for some.
We’re sharing some of the MIPics submissions of storm damage below. Have a photo or video you’d like to share, too? Click here.
Rob Hunter
Strong winds from Sunday's 25JUN2023 storm at abvout 18:45 blew down the Norway Maple from city's easement in front of my residence. The tree is completely blocking Fairfield block 4 btwn McNichols and 7 Mile Rd, the strom drain, as well my drive way.