Photos: Severe storms leave extensive damage at Crowley Park in Dearborn

The aftermath of a June 25-26, 2023, storm at Crowley Park in Dearborn,

DEARBORN, Mich. – Southeast Michigan was hit hard by severe weather overnight, and some of the most extensive damage was at Crowley Park in Dearborn.

On Monday morning, dozens of trees and large branches were still lying around the park after being snapped and uprooted by strong winds. You can see pictures from the park below.

Thousands of Metro Detroiters lost power because of storms, and damage was reported throughout the area. Storm cleanup is already underway at the Detroit Golf Club, just days ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Trees damaged by a storm on June 25-26, 2023, at Crowley Park in Dearborn. (WDIV)

