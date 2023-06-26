Uprooted tree smashes through roof of car at Detroit Golf Club

DETROIT – Strong storms caused an uprooted tree to smash through the roof of a car overnight near the Detroit Golf Club.

Aerial footage shows the tree was uprooted by strong winds, and it landed on the roof of a car. It happened in a grassy parking area in front of the course.

Crews were seen working to remove the tree after 7 a.m. Monday, June 26.

Thousands of Metro Detroiters lost power, and storm damage was reported throughout the area. Storm cleanup is already underway at the Detroit Golf Club, just days ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Meanwhile, dozens of trees and large branches were destroyed at Crowley Park in Dearborn.

