Uprooted tree smashes through roof of car at Detroit Golf Club

Storms cause damage throughout Metro Detroit, leave thousands without power

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A car was smashed by a tree during overnight storms June 25-26, 2023. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Strong storms caused an uprooted tree to smash through the roof of a car overnight near the Detroit Golf Club.

Aerial footage shows the tree was uprooted by strong winds, and it landed on the roof of a car. It happened in a grassy parking area in front of the course.

Crews were seen working to remove the tree after 7 a.m. Monday, June 26.

Thousands of Metro Detroiters lost power, and storm damage was reported throughout the area. Storm cleanup is already underway at the Detroit Golf Club, just days ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Meanwhile, dozens of trees and large branches were destroyed at Crowley Park in Dearborn.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

