Detroit police search for man in murder of 29-year-old

$1,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A person linked to a June 18, 2023, fatal shooting on Clay Street in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for a man in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old.

Officers were called at 12:50 a.m. June 18 to a home in the 1600 block of Clay Street in Detroit. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man had been shot and killed.

Police believe a dispute between a group of people led to someone pulling out a gun and fatally shooting the 29-year-old.

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

No additional details have been revealed.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

