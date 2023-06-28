What makes the Canadian wildfire smoke so harmful?

Smoke from ongoing wildfires burning in Canada drifted into the U.S. on Tuesday and affected air quality in a few states, including Michigan.

DETROIT – Smoke from ongoing wildfires burning in Canada drifted into the U.S. on Tuesday and affected air quality in a few states, including Michigan.

Detroit’s air quality was ranked among the worst in the world and considered in the “hazardous” range Wednesday morning. People are encouraged to remain inside as much as possible and keep windows closed.

So, what’s in the smoke that makes it so dangerous? Experts said it’s a combination of factors and the risks aren’t just limited to the lungs.

When wildfires burn, they put a lot of pollution into the air. That includes water vapor, harmful gases, and particles, according to U-M- Dr. MeiLan Han.

“The thing we really worry about, though, from a health perspective, is the particle pollution. So those are really small bits of dust with other sorts of nasty chemicals that get into the air. We breathe them in, and they can cause damage to our lungs and cardiovascular systems,” Han said.

What is in those particles depends on what’s burning and where they’re traveling from. The smaller the particles, the easier they are to breathe in. Particles that are small enough can travel deep into the lungs and can even enter the bloodstream.

“These small particles actually get into the vascular system and can actually trigger heart attacks and strokes,” Han said.

To reduce the risk, people should stay indoors as much as possible when air quality is bad.

Han said if you have to go outside you should try not to exercise. Han said keeping your activity to early mornings and evenings can also help.

“Some patients may choose to wear a mask, but to really filter out those small particles, you’ll need an N95 or an N95-style mask,” Han said.

Experts said most wildfires put hundreds of chemicals into the air and that particle pollution can trigger emergency room visits and even deaths up to thousands of miles away from the actual fire.

