Man who tried to abduct woman at Target in Troy also linked to Detroit murder, police say

Andrew James Hall (center) is a person of interest in a Detroit murder (left) and the suspect in an attempted abduction in Troy (right)

DETROIT – A man who tried to abduct a woman while she got into her car outside a Target store in Troy is now linked to the murder of another woman in Detroit, police said.

Abduction attempt in Troy

A woman was attacked at 9:10 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the parking lot of the Target at 1301 Coolidge Highway in Troy.

Officers said the woman was getting into her car when Andrew Hall, 31, forced the driver’s door open and attacked her. He hit the woman in the face with a closed fist and pulled out a handgun, according to authorities.

The woman fought back and got help from a bystander. That person yelled at Hall and ran toward the car, causing him to flee, police said.

A man suspected of attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Target store in Troy on July 7, 2023. (Troy Police Department)

When officers arrived, the woman had injuries to her face.

During a Tuesday afternoon briefing, Detroit police called the Troy attack an “attempted abduction.”

Detroit murder

Hall has also been named a person of interest in a murder that happened just after midnight Tuesday morning in the 300 block of West McNichols Road in Detroit.

Assistant Detroit police Chief David LeValley said someone met up with a woman at the scene. There was an altercation between the two, and the woman was killed. A knife might have been involved, according to authorities.

LeValley said the woman was about 30 years old. Her body was left behind a building.

When detectives received a call about the body, they investigated and found video that showed Hall at the scene, they said.

A person of interest in a July 11, 2023, murder on West McNichols Road in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

“Based on the clothing description, everything matching exactly, we believe it to be the same individual,” LeValley said.

Search for Andrew Hall

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Hall. He’s considered armed and dangerous, so nobody should approach him, officials said.

Andrew Hall (Troy Police Department)

“We need to take him into custody as soon as possible, because he was involved -- we believe he was involved -- in an attempted abduction last Friday in Troy, now a homicide in Detroit,” LeValley said. “Both of those incidents involved a female victim.”

Anyone who sees Hall should call 911, Detroit police, Troy police at 248-524-0777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

“We wanted to put everybody on alert that he is out right now,” LeValley said. “We don’t know what the motive is behind these crimes, but we want everybody to be aware, be diligent, pay attention.”

Hall is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 199 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shorts, a gray T-shirt, a black backpack, and a green baseball hat.

“Normally, we wouldn’t put a name and an age out, but I think because of the severity of this crime and the need to make sure that the community’s safe, that they’re aware, we felt it was important to put his information out prior to obtaining a warrant,” LeValley said.

You can watch LeValley’s full Tuesday update below.