68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Hotter Than July celebrates Detroit’s Black LGBTQ+ community

Hotter Than July Concert scheduled for July 15

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, LGBTQ

DETROIT – Hotter Than July is a celebration of Detroit’s Black LGBTQ+ community.

The event started in 1996 and is the world’s second-oldest Black LGBTQ+ Pride.

It is hosted by LGBT Detroit, which partners with community leaders and supporters to offer safe spaces for educating others and showcasing the culture.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Hotter Than July is bringing back the concert at Motor City Casino Hotel Soundboard with Grammy-winning artist Big Freedia. Opening acts include Amber Chene and Nuandré.

Tickets can be purchased online and start at $38. You can learn more about the Hotter Than July event online at LGBT Detroit’s website.

---> Michigan LGBTQ+ resource guide: How to find support, healthcare and legal resources

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter