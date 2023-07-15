Hotter Than July celebrates Detroit’s Black LGBTQ+ community

DETROIT – Hotter Than July is a celebration of Detroit’s Black LGBTQ+ community.

The event started in 1996 and is the world’s second-oldest Black LGBTQ+ Pride.

It is hosted by LGBT Detroit, which partners with community leaders and supporters to offer safe spaces for educating others and showcasing the culture.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Hotter Than July is bringing back the concert at Motor City Casino Hotel Soundboard with Grammy-winning artist Big Freedia. Opening acts include Amber Chene and Nuandré.

Tickets can be purchased online and start at $38. You can learn more about the Hotter Than July event online at LGBT Detroit’s website.

