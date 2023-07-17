Morning 4: Windsor man recovering after falling from bridge into Detroit River -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man who fell 140 feet from Ambassador Bridge into Detroit River is recovering at home

The man who fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River last week has been released from the hospital and is reportedly recovering at home.

See more here.

Family of girl attacked with acid on Detroit playground wants more charges

The family of an 11-year-old girl who was attacked with acid on a Detroit elementary school playground believes an adult should also be charged for the assault.

A 12-year-old girl was charged with assault after allegedly throwing acid on 11-year-old Deaira Summers at a playground attached to Vernor Elementary School in Detroit. On July 9, the 12-year-old reportedly threw the liquid at Summers, her cousins, and her siblings following a fight that Summers says she wasn’t even involved in.

See the report here.

Recall Roundup: belVita sandwiches, chopped salads, portable chargers -- and more recalls

We’re tracking some of the biggest recalls from this month that we think you should know about.

See the recalls here.

10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned

Thousands of city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.

A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. But many who spent years on Detroit’s payroll say they can’t help but feel left behind.

Read more here.

Weather: Tracking unhealthy air quality Monday in Metro Detroit amid drier conditions