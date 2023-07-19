Lincoln Park thief steals younger man’s bike, tries to hit cops with car, gets shot

The scene of a July 14, 2023, shooting in Lincoln Park.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A Lincoln Park man has been charged after he stole a younger man’s bicycle, tried to hit officers with a car, got shot, and fled the scene, authorities said.

Bicycle stolen

Alexander Scott Webster, 30, of Lincoln Park, is accused of stealing a 21-year-old’s bicycle at knifepoint around 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 14, on Marion Avenue between O’Connor and Russell avenues.

When the 21-year-old man returned to get his bicycle back, Webster tried to hit him with his car, according to authorities.

Police said the 21-year-old fired a handgun at Webster’s car, but missed.

Police shooting

Lincoln Park officers were called shortly afterward to a home in the 1550 block of Marion Avenue. When they arrived, they said Webster tried to hit them with his car.

Police fired shots and struck Webster, who drove away at a high speed, according to officials.

He was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Charges

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced that Webster is facing two counts of felonious assault.

He was arraigned Monday at 25th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 25.