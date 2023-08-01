Man wanted for walking into Adrian homeless camp, attacking 2 people with machete, police say

ADRIAN, Mich. – A man is wanted for walking into an Adrian homeless camp, attacking a woman with a machete, and also injuring a man who came to her defense, officials said.

The attack happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 29, in the 1200 block of North Main Street in Adrian, according to authorities.

Jonathan Andrew Gregory, 41, is accused of walking into a homeless camp in the woods east of the Dollar General store and starting an argument. When he was asked to leave, Gregory struck a woman on the arm with a machete, officials said.

A man came to defend the woman, and Gregory also struck him with the machete, according to police.

When officers arrived, Gregory was nowhere to be found.

The man and woman had severe cuts on their arms and hands. They were treated at the scene and then taken to Hickman Hospital.

Lenawee County Prosecutor Jackie Wyse issued a four-count felony warrant for Gregory on Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gregory is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a shaved head. Anyone who sees Gregory should consider him “armed and dangerous” and call 911, according to authorities.

If you have information about this case, call police at 517-264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.