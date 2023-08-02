Adrian police arrest man wanted for machete attack that injured 2

ADRIAN, Mich. – Police found and arrested a 41-year-old man Tuesday who is accused of attacking two people with a machete in Adrian over the weekend.

Jonathan Andrew Gregory was located and arrested “without incident” Tuesday afternoon after police received tips on his whereabouts. Authorities were searching for Gregory after he allegedly attacked a woman and a man with a machete on Saturday, July 29.

It’s alleged that in the early morning hours, Gregory walked into a homeless camp in a wooded area off Main Street near East Siena Heights Drive. He reportedly started an argument, and hit a woman on the arm with a machete when he was asked to leave.

Gregory also used the machete to hit a man who tried to defend the woman, Adrian police said. The woman and man were treated at the scene for severe cuts on their arms and hands, and were taken to the hospital afterward.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, officers located Gregory thanks to “several tips” that were called in. Investigators didn’t say where the man was found, just that he didn’t resist arrest.

Gregory has been charged with four felonies: two counts of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 517-264-4808, or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.