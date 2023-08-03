Morning 4: Most dangerous intersections in Michigan, SE counties identified for 2022 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

These were the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, Metro Detroit in 2022

Within the bounds of Michigan’s nearly 97,000 square miles, there are 120,256 miles of paved roadway. And yet, as the data has shown in recent years, the most dangerous of those many roads are right here in Metro Detroit.

Using Michigan State Police traffic crash data, Michigan Auto Law on Wednesday released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in the state. On their list of the top 20 worst intersections, only three were located outside of Southeast Michigan.

Macomb County’s boil water advisories could be lifted Thursday depending on test results

A boil water advisory in effect for multiple Macomb County communities could be lifted Thursday if test results show the water is safe to drink.

What is ‘bed rotting’? The pros and cons of the new self-care trend

Have you heard of “bed rotting”? It’s a new self-care trend that involves staying in bed all day by choice.

“Bed rotting” involves staying all day in bed to do things like scroll through social media or binge-watching a show. People are embracing “bed rotting” as a form of self-care. Experts warn that if it becomes a habit, it can be a sign of something more serious.

‘Gun battle right on Gratiot’: Macomb County custody hearing dispute ends with car crash, 2 shot

Two people were shot and a vehicle crashed into a restaurant after a shootout between families followed a child custody hearing in Macomb County.

