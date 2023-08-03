These were the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, Metro Detroit in 2022

DETROIT – Within the bounds of Michigan’s nearly 97,000 square miles, there are 120,256 miles of paved roadway. And yet, as the data has shown in recent years, the most dangerous of those many roads are right here in Metro Detroit.

Using Michigan State Police traffic crash data, Michigan Auto Law on Wednesday released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in the state. On their list of the top 20 worst intersections, only three were located outside of Southeast Michigan.

“The more heavily traveled roads will tend to have more total car accidents. Also, highly-populated areas tend to have more cars on the roads and therefore more auto accidents,” the report reads.

Here were the 20 most dangerous intersections in all of Michigan in 2022, according to Michigan Auto Law:

11 Mile Road/I-696 @ Van Dyke Avenue, Warren/Centerline, 207 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries Schoolcraft Road @ Telegraph Road, Redford Township, 126 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries Martin Parkway @ North Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township, 126 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries (Roundabout) 18 1/2 Mile Road @ Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, 118 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries (Roundabout) Telegraph Road @ 12 Mile Road, Southfield, 110 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries 10 Mile Road @ I-94, St. Clair Shores, 103 Total Crashes, 2 Fatalities, 28 Injuries Southfield Road @ 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village, 101 Total Crashes, 34 Injuries Middlebelt Road @ Schoolcraft Road, Livonia, 99 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries US-131 @ Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids, 98 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries State Road @ Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor, 93 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries (Roundabout) 12 Mile Road @ I-94, Roseville, 90 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries Hall Road @ Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, 84 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries 11 Mile Road/I-696 @ Hoover Road, Warren, 83 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 17 Injuries 6 Mile Road @ I-96/I-275, Livonia, 83 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries Hall Road @ Van Dyke Avenue, Utica, 82 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries Dix Avenue @ Southfield Freeway, Lincoln Park, 81 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries Burton Street Southwest @ US-131, Grand Rapids, 78 Total Crashes, 35 Injuries Dixie Highway @ I-75, Bridgeport Township, 76 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries Farmington Road @ West Maple Road, West Bloomfield Township, 76 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries 7 Mile Road @ I-75, Detroit, 71 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries

“Additionally, freeway on/off ramps remain top contributors for causing a high number of car accidents,” the report said. “Many Michigan ‘on/off’ ramps have older ‘cloverleaf’ designs that are less safe than newer ramps.”

The law firm also broke down the most dangerous intersections within some Southeast Michigan communities for the same year. Here are the results for Detroit, as well as Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Detroit intersections

These were the most dangerous intersections in Detroit in 2022:

7 Mile Road @ I-75, Detroit, 71 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries Joy Road @ Southfield Freeway, Detroit, 66 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries Warren Avenue @ I-75, Detroit, 53 Total Crashes, 25 Injuries 8 Mile Road @ Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, 53 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries Livernois Avenue @ West Davison Street, Detroit, 52 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries Conant Street @ East Davison Street, Detroit, 48 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries 8 Mile Road @ I-75, Detroit, 48 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries The Lodge Freeway @ I-94, Detroit, 45 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries 8 Mile Road @ Mound Road, Detroit, 45 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 11 Injuries Southfield Freeway @ Warren Avenue, Detroit, 44 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

Macomb County intersections

These were the most dangerous intersections in Macomb County in 2022:

11 Mile Road/I-696 @ Van Dyke Avenue, Warren/Center Line, 207 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries 18 1/2 Mile Road @ Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, 118 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries (Roundabout) 10 Mile Road @ I-94, St. Clair Shores, 103 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries 12 Mile Road @ I-94, Roseville, 90 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries Hall Road @ Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, 84 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries 11 Mile Road/I-696 @ Hoover Road, Warren, 83 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 17 Injuries Hall Road @ Van Dyke Avenue, Utica, 82 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries 12 Mile Road @ Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, 62 Total Crashes, 31 Injuries 11 Mile Road @ Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, 62 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries 12 Mile Road @ Mound Road, Warren, 62 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries

Oakland County intersections

These were the most dangerous intersections in Oakland County in 2022:

Martin Parkway @ North Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township, 126 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries Telegraph Road @ 12 Mile Road, Southfield, 110 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries Southfield Road @ 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village, 101 Total Crashes, 34 Injuries Farmington Road @ West Maple Road, West Bloomfield Township, 76 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries Franklin Road @ West Square Lake Road, Bloomfield Township, 67 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries Telegraph Road @ Maple Road, Bloomfield Township, 64 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries Orchard Lake Road @ 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, 64 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries Highland Road @ Pontiac Lake Road, White Lake Township, 62 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries West Maple Road @ Grand River Avenue, Commerce Township, 58 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries Drake Road @ West Maple Road, West Bloomfield Township, 58 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries

Washtenaw County intersections

These were the most dangerous intersections in Washtenaw County in 2022:

State Road @ Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor, 93 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries (Roundabout) Hogback Road @ Washtenaw Avenue, Pittsfield Township, 45 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries Carpenter Road @ East Ellsworth Road, Pittsfield Township, 39 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries Carpenter Road @ Packard Street, Pittsfield Township, 37 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries Jackson Road @ South Zeeb Road, Scio Township, 35 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries Jackson Avenue @ South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, 34 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries Ann Arbor Saline Road @ Brookfield Drive, Ann Arbor, 33 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries Huron Parkway @ Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, 30 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries Grove Street @ Rawsonville Road, Ypsilanti Township, 28 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries Carpenter Road @ West Michigan Avenue, Pittsfield Township, 27 Total Crashes, 2 Injuries

Wayne County intersections

These were the most dangerous intersections in Wayne County in 2022: