Morning 4: It’s Election Day! How to see if there are races in your Metro Detroit community -- and other news

Michigan Primary Election Day 2023: How to see if there’s an election in your community

A few elections are being held across Metro Detroit and throughout Michigan on Tuesday, Aug. 8 -- Primary Election Day.

It’s a smaller election year in Michigan, but still an important one: Several cities and towns across Southeast Michigan are holding elections for local office, local proposals and more.

Live today: Cousin accused in murder of Eastpointe teen Zion Foster appears in court

The cousin of Eastpointe teenager Zion Foster is appearing in court Tuesday on charges that he murdered her and threw her body in a dumpster. The hearing is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m.

How US airman caught wife poisoning his coffee with bleach for several months

A United States airman caught his wife in the act of poisoning his coffee with bleach over the course of several months, according to court records.

Man accused of gun crime in Oakland County after wearing same tank top on both Facebook accounts

A man with previous convictions is facing a new charge in Oakland County after he posted a picture with a gun on an alternate Facebook account while wearing the same tank top as the one in his actual profile picture, authorities said.

Weather: Tracking spotty showers on a nice Tuesday in Metro Detroit with more rain on the way