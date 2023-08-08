Michigan Primary Election Day 2023: How to see if there’s an election in your community

FILE - A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the South Carolina primary, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A few elections are being held across Metro Detroit and throughout Michigan on Tuesday, Aug. 8 -- Primary Election Day.

It’s a smaller election year in Michigan, but still an important one: Several cities and towns across Southeast Michigan are holding elections for local office, local proposals and more.

Races are being held in the following communities in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties:

Macomb County

Eastpointe

Fraser

Grosse Pointe Shores

St. Clair Shores

Warren

Oakland County

Berkley

Clawson

Huntington Woods

Novi

Oak Park

Royal Oak

Southfield

Wayne County

Dearborn Heights

Grosse Ile Township

Grosse Pointe Park

Hamtramck

Inkster

Melvindale

Riverview

Westland

Search for races by county on the state’s website here.

Metro Detroiters are particularly watching out for the results in two local mayoral elections in the cities of Warren and Eastpointe.

In Warren, current Mayor Jim Fouts is not allowed to run again in 2023, but is suing in federal court in an effort to get on a special ballot. There are six candidates who will be on the ballot for Warren mayor in this primary election on Tuesday -- excluding Fouts. There are 36 candidates running for city council.

In Eastpointe, incumbent Mayor Monique Owens is facing three challengers. In 2022, Mayor Owens was sued by residents who claimed she was shutting them down during public comment. Owens was also charged this year with a felony for allegedly taking $10,000 from a Macomb County COVID grant that she fraudulently applied for.