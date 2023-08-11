Morning 4: What to know about potentially severe weather headed for SE Michigan on Friday -- and other news

Michigan is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Image courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center.

Wet weather is expected today, and some of it may be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Michigan under a “marginal risk” (level 1 of 5) for severe weather later today.

There is a chance that multiple rounds of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, starting around 3 p.m. and lasting through the night. Isolated severe, or near severe, storms are possible during this time.

3 injured when truck driver runs red light, crashes into bus at Oakland County intersection

Three people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning when a truck driver ran a red light and crashed into a bus at an Oakland County intersection, police said.

Metro Detroit family shares experience escaping Maui amid disastrous wildfires

A Metro Detroit family was grateful this week to escape Maui as deadly wildfires suddenly engulfed Hawaii’s second-largest island while they were on vacation.

What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?

A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer.

Missouri man killed in Michigan after abducting 2 kids, shooting US Marshal, officials say

A Missouri man suspected of abducting two children and shooting a United States Marshal was killed in a shootout in Michigan, officials said.

