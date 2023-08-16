Dearborn schools may observe early releases every Tuesday, new calendar shows

DEARBORN, Mich. – In a tentative calendar for the upcoming school year, the Dearborn Public Schools district included a significant schedule change that has some parents concerned.

The district’s latest schedule reflected a new plan to dismiss students early every Tuesday of every week. On early release days, students would finish with school an hour and a half earlier than usual.

Usually, a school calendar is released seven months before the school year begins so that families can plan for it. But, this year, district officials said the 2023-2024 calendar was delayed due to bargaining with the teachers union.

This new change in Dearborn has left many families scrambling to make child care arrangements as the school year quickly approaches.

“In this economy, everybody has to work two to three jobs, and there is nobody to pick up the kids,” said parent Amy Macey.

“If they do have sports and they get out early, they have to return back to school for their practice or game.”

The early releases on Tuesdays are meant to help give teachers time to develop strategies to improve student achievement.

District officials say they understand the challenges that families are facing due to the change. The district is reportedly considering delaying the early Tuesday releases until October so that families have more time to plan.

The district is also considering an extended day option for families who can’t pick up their kids on early release days.

