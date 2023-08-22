Livonia police make arrest in abduction of newborn twins, another suspect still at large

Police in Livonia confirmed that one of the women believed to be involved was identified, interviewed and arrested. They are still working to track down the second woman.

DETROIT – Police in Livonia confirmed Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the abduction of a set of 14-day-old twins.

Initially, police handcuffed and detained two people Monday, but they were cleared and released after police questioned them.

As of Tuesday, one woman has been arrested and is expected to be charged with abducting the twins. Police are still trying to track down another woman involved.

Security cameras from inside the Quality Inn in Livonia captured the two women hiding their faces Sunday night. They are accused of talking their way into a couple’s hotel room where they knew the twin boys were and taking the twins when the mother left the room briefly to grab a drink from a vending machine.

The family said the incident started when people had reached out to the mother on Facebook and offered to help with gift cards and diaper wipes.

The abduction prompted an Amber Alert to be issued.

Roughly 12 hours later, police said the twins were dropped off Monday morning at the front desk of the 9th Precinct of the Detroit Police Department. The twins were taken to a hospital to be checked out and reunited with their parents.

Police in Livonia confirmed that one of the women believed to be involved was identified, interviewed and arrested. Charges have been sent to the Wayne County Prosector’s Office for approval.

Police are still working to track down the second woman.

The motive is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.