Romulus man charged in crash that injured Eastern Market CEO, killed wife in Detroit

DETROIT – A man from Romulus is facing charges in connection with a car crash that injured an Eastern Market CEO and killed his wife.

Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody, 68, and his wife Vivian Carmody, 68, were struck by a van at 5:28 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, while walking to dinner in the area of St. Aubin Street and Lafayette Boulevard in Detroit. Dan Carmody was injured and is expected to be OK. His wife, Vivian Carmody, was pronounced dead the day of the crash.

Prosecutors said Jacob Thomas Mraulak, 28, of Romulus, was intoxicated and driving against traffic on East Lafayette Street near St. Aubin Street when he drove onto the sidewalk, striking Dan and Vivian Carmody.

Witnesses said the man driving the van kept going after hitting the couple. The driver reportedly crossed a median and lost a tire before crashing into a tree. First responders administered Narcan, an emergency overdose medication, before transporting him to a hospital.

Mraulak has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and reckless driving causing serious injury. Mraulak is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

