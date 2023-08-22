Eastern Market operating normally after CEO hurt, wife killed in Detroit crash

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

DETROIT – Operations are carrying on normally at Eastern Market in the wake of a Detroit crash that injured the CEO and killed his wife last week, officials said Monday.

Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody was recovering Monday after undergoing treatment and surgery for injuries sustained in a crash on Friday, Aug. 18. He and his wife Vivian were struck by a van while walking to dinner in the area of St. Aubin Street and Lafayette Boulevard in Detroit.

Vivian Carmody was later pronounced dead.

Though the CEO remains hospitalized, officials said that he is in regular contact with the Eastern Market president and board, and that everything is still operating normally for the public.

“All markets, programming, renovations, and daily Market activities will continue uninterrupted,” officials said Monday.

Once Dan Carmody has recovered, the family is expected to hold a “public celebration of life” for his late wife Vivian.

“Eastern Market Partnership staff and board of directors thank everyone for their continued support of Dan during this profoundly difficult and sad time,” a statement reads.

Charges were still pending Tuesday against a 29-year-old Romulus man accused of driving the van that hit the Carmodys. The driver was said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and experiencing an overdose at the time of the crash. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.

A warrant was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office requesting homicide charges be brought against the man.