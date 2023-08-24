Parts of Southeast Michigan under heat advisory Thursday: What to know

4Warn Weather – A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday for several Southeast Michigan counties.

Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties could see heat index values up to 105 degrees.

Temperatures in the lower 90s are expected through Thursday afternoon and early evening hours. Those temperatures combined with the high humidity mean heat indices between 100 to 105 degrees are expected.

The heat advisory began at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Thursday.

4Warn Weather Alert Day Declared for Thursday

Forecasters have declared a 4Warn Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to ongoing flooding, potential for dangerous heat this afternoon, and the threat for severe storms this evening.

Heat-related illness

The National Weather Service said hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Everyone in the impacted areas is encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Here’s some information on symptoms of heat-related illnesses and treatments from the state of Michigan:

Heat stroke is the most severe of all heat-related illnesses and can occur when body temperatures rise quickly above 103 degrees. If someone is experiencing these warning signs, cool them quickly using whatever methods are possible and call 911.

Body temperature over 103 degrees, red, hot, dry skin without sweating, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness.

Heat exhaustion is a milder, yet very serious form of heat illness, and develops after several days of exposure to high temperatures combined with not receiving enough fluids. If your or someone else is experiencing the following symptoms, getting cool, drinking fluids, and resting are best.

Heat exhaustion warning signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, and nausea or vomiting.

Heat cramps can occur as sweating decreases the salt and fluids in your body, and also can be a symptom of heat exhaustion. If you experience heat cramps, stop all activity, rest in a cool place, and drink juice or a sports drink to replace lost fluids and minerals. Seek medical attention if heat cramps do not end after one hour.

Sunburns damage skin, can affect your body’s ability to cool itself, can cause a loss of fluids and severe cases can cause fever, blistering and pain. Seek medical attention if an infant under one-year-old is affected or if you experience symptoms of a severe sunburn.

Groups of people who may be more sensitive to sunburns include infants and young children, people who are 65 years and older, people who are overweight, people who overexert themselves during exercise or work, people who are physically or mentally ill and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, respiratory conditions and diabetes.

In an emergency, residents are reminded to call 911. For other assistance options, residents are encouraged to call the American Red Cross Michigan Region at 1-800-733-2767, or the Westland mayor’s office for additional information at 734-467-3200.

For more information about heat-related illnesses, click here.