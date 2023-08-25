74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

🔒 Celebrate your pup on MIPics for National Dog Day

Tags: Dog, Dogs, Pets
(WDIV/Kayla Clarke)

DETROIT – One of the most adorable holidays is fast approaching -- National Dog Day!

The sacred holiday is Saturday and we’ll be showing off some of your best pup photos during Local 4 News Morning this weekend -- stand by for cuteness overload.

All you have to do is submit your best pup photo to MIPics -- we’ll also be showing some of our favorites on ClickOnDetroit.

---> Upload your pup to MIPics here <--

More: All 4 Pets

Lollie

Bruce celebrating his 11th birthday at cabin. Loved tons!

0
Lapeer
Detroitdogmom

This is Lila! She is an absolutely adorable snuggly sweetie, that is looking for a couch to lounge on. She is available at Detroit Dog Rescue at the moment! (As a volunteer, she is one of my favorites!)

0
Detroit
Rita Belfiori

Calypso is a Michigan fan!

0
Detroit

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.