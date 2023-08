Anyone who recognizes the child or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.

DETROIT – A non-verbal child was found on Detroit’s west side Monday (Aug. 28).

According to authorities, the child was found near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Ardmore Street just before 10 a.m. and was taken to Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct.

She is believed to be about 5 years old. She stands 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

Police confirmed just before noon that the parents of the child had been found.