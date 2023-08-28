Part of Huron River in Livingston County under flood warning all week

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A river flood warning was still in effect Monday for part of the Huron River in Livingston County, and was expected to last into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has placed the Huron River near Hamburg Township under a flood warning until Saturday, Sept. 2.

Officials said the river was experiencing “moderate flooding” on Monday, Aug. 28, with water height at 7.5 feet. Flood stage is considered 7 feet for this part of the river.

The river flood warning was set to expire on Saturday, with the river “expected to fall below flood stage” in the early afternoon, the NWS said.

The warning was initially issued after several powerful storms dropped excessive rainfall last week in Southeast Michigan, causing water levels to rise throughout the region. Several communities experienced significant flooding, widespread power outages, and even tornadoes.

For areas that remain flooded, the NWS says “motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.”