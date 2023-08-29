Teen accused of biting Necto employee’s testicles after being denied entrance

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A teen was taken into custody in Ann Arbor Saturday (Aug. 26) after he reportedly bit a nightclub employee’s testicles.

According to authorities, Gino Hearn, a 19-year-old from Detroit, reportedly punched a Necto employee in the face after he was denied entrance just before midnight. When police placed the man in handcuffs, he reportedly resisted and caused injuries to a police officer’s fingers.

Police said two employees were bitten by the man, including a 20-year-old who was taken to the hospital for treatment. The employee reportedly told police the suspect grabbed his testicles and bit them.

Hearn was charged Monday (Aug. 28) with one count of resist/assault police officer causing injury, two counts of resist/assault police officer, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. He was given a $25,000 cash bond.