64º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘You can barely speak’ - Video captures arrest of Dearborn fire chief accused of DUI

‘What do you mean I can barely stand up?’

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dearborn, Wayne County, Dearborn Heights, Joseph Murray

DEARBORN, Mich. – The police bodycam footage of the Dearborn fire chief’s arrest has been released.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray was taken into custody Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning in Dearborn Heights for allegedly drunk driving.

Background: Dearborn fire chief who spoke out against drunk driving was arrested on suspicion of DUI

In the video, the officers accuse Murray of having difficulty talking and standing. When asked how many drinks he had, he tells police four or five.

“Four or five? Because let’s just be honest, you’re absolutely ripped,” an officer says in the video. “You’re hammered, drunk. You can barely speak, you can barely stand up.”

Officials said Murray was seen weaving in and out of traffic and speeding. He was pulled over on Telegraph Road, near Dartmouth Street.

Police said they performed a field sobriety test after Murray refused a breathalyzer. A blood test was taken by the police, results are still pending.

The Dearborn Mayor’s Office said they are aware of the arrest and are taking the incident seriously.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

email