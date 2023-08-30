‘You can barely speak’ - Video captures arrest of Dearborn fire chief accused of DUI

DEARBORN, Mich. – The police bodycam footage of the Dearborn fire chief’s arrest has been released.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray was taken into custody Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning in Dearborn Heights for allegedly drunk driving.

Background: Dearborn fire chief who spoke out against drunk driving was arrested on suspicion of DUI

In the video, the officers accuse Murray of having difficulty talking and standing. When asked how many drinks he had, he tells police four or five.

“Four or five? Because let’s just be honest, you’re absolutely ripped,” an officer says in the video. “You’re hammered, drunk. You can barely speak, you can barely stand up.”

Officials said Murray was seen weaving in and out of traffic and speeding. He was pulled over on Telegraph Road, near Dartmouth Street.

Police said they performed a field sobriety test after Murray refused a breathalyzer. A blood test was taken by the police, results are still pending.

The Dearborn Mayor’s Office said they are aware of the arrest and are taking the incident seriously.