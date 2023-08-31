Man arrested after allegedly robbing Livonia bank with 4-year-old son in getaway car

A man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a bank in Livonia, but having his son with him in the alleged getaway car caught police by surprise.

28-year-old William Davis of Canton is accused of blatantly robbing the Comerica Bank on 5 Mile Road in Livonia at gunpoint. It all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at about 11:50 a.m. Police said that’s when Davis walked in wearing a black hoodie, mask and sunglasses and started demanding money. It’s said that at one point, Davis even cocked the weapon and started pointing it at several employees inside who were nervous that it would be their last day.

“He enters the building, waving the gun -- approached several employees inside the bank, pointing at their head at times, approached about four or five different employees requesting money,” said Livonia Police Captain Marcotte

Davis allegedly took over $2,000, including the bait money also placed inside the bag and took off in a black Chevrolet Blazer with no license plate. Just three minutes later, police spotted that same Blazer less than a mile away on Lyndon Street, near Hubbard Street. Davis was seen standing outside of it next to a dumpster.

“One of our detectives that was working in the nearby area heard the information come out, located the suspect vehicle and was able to follow him, the suspect, to a nearby parking lot,” said Captain Marcotte.

Once police took a look inside they allegedly found the the bag full of money, along with his 4-year-old son.

“I think he didn’t have means of someone to watch the child. So he thought it’d be a better idea to bring the child with him during this crime, unfortunately. Fortunately for us, we’re able to put this violent felon in custody,” Captain Marcotte concluded.

The son was turned over to his mother. Suspect has yet to be arraigned.