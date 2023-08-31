72º
Police seeks 2 in Detroit gas station armed robbery investigation

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection with an Aug. 23 armed robbery.

According to authorities, a woman and a man entered a gas station located near the intersection of Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. Police said the woman reportedly produced a gun, pointed at the clerk and demanded items from behind the counter.

After receiving the items, police said the man and woman fled on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the two people or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Detroit police are looking for two people in connection with an Aug. 23, 2023 armed robbery on the city's west side. (WDIV)

