35K cross Mackinac Bridge for 2023 Labor Day Walk

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – The 2023 Mackinac Bridge Walk saw its largest crowd since 2016.

The annual Labor Day event saw 35,000 people cross the Mighty Mack on Monday, Sept. 4, roughly 10,000 more than the 2022 walk.

“This is the largest crowd we’ve seen since 2016 when 45,000 people walked the bridge,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “It was a beautiful day, and a perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled views of the Straits.”

The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.