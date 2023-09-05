Benzonia man arrested by MSP for aggravated stalking of multi-jurisdictional narcotic’s team

Michigan State Police have arrested a man from Benzonia for aggravated stalking of a multi-jurisdictional narcotic’s team.

Michigan State Police have arrested a man from Benzonia, MI, for aggravated stalking of a multi-jurisdictional narcotic’s team.

In May of 2023, the MSP Traverse City Post received a complaint from a local multi-jurisdictional narcotic’s team of the man who was excessively contacting the office and leaving vulgar messages, making claims of police corruption.

The team commander instructed Ryan Welsh King, 46, to stop contacting the office. Still, he was not deterred, so detectives documented and saved numerous voicemails and phone conversations from him.

Officials said the 46-year-old man had also been sending vulgar emails and calling other government entities in Benzie County.

A warrant was issued on Thursday (Aug. 31) for his arrest.

King was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Benzie County on one count of aggravated stalking, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of malicious use of a telecommunications device, one count of false report of a misdemeanor, and for being a habitual offender.

The 46-year-old man was given a $100,000 bond, and his scheduled court appearance is on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.