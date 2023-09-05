Manhunt underway for Inkster man accused of killing his mother

INKSTER, Mich. – Officers with the Inkster Police Department and Michigan State Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who they believe killed his mom.

According to authorities, police were called to a home located near the intersection of Glenwood and Central streets Tuesday, Sept. 5, where they found the body of a 64-year-old woman. Police said she had been shot and killed.

After investigating the scene and speaking with neighbors, police said they determined the woman’s son, Joshua Hill, was the primary suspect.

Hill is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2005 Ford Escape with the license plate DDG 1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with the license plate BZK 999.

Anyone who sees Joshua Hill is urged to not approach him and to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP.