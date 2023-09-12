Inkster man accused of killing his mother charged with murder following manhunt

INKSTER, Mich. – A 25-year-old man who police believe killed his mom is facing charges after a several-day manhunt across Metro Detroit.

According to authorities, police were called to an Inkster home located near the intersection of Glenwood and Central streets on Sept. 4, where they found the body of a 64-year-old woman. Police said she had been shot and killed.

Background: Manhunt underway for Inkster man accused of killing his mother

After investigating the scene and speaking with neighbors, police said they determined the woman’s son, Joshua Hill, was the primary suspect. Police believe Hill had an argument with his mother, shot her multiple times and fled from the scene.

Officers with the Inkster Police Department and Michigan State Police were looking for Hill, who they considered armed and dangerous. He was apprehended Sunday, Sept. 10, by officers with the Detroit Police Department.

Hill has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. More charges are possible.