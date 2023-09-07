75º
Man charged with open murder, witness intimidation in fatal Howell shooting

Victim identified by police as 20-year-old Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

HOWELL, Mich. – A 22-year-old is facing charges in connection with the Aug. 11 fatal shooting of a man in Howell.

It happened at a home located near the intersection of West and Railroad streets. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just after midnight, where they found the man’s body.

Howell police identified the victim as 20-year-old Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare.

Reese Hammie was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 7, on charges of open murder and witness intimidation. He is being held without bond.

Police said Hammie has been in custody since the night of the shooting on separate charges from previous incidences.

