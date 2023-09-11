Morning 4: UAW strike looms this week -- what they’re demanding, more stories

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford demands that even the UAW's president has called audacious are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Mike Householder, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day.

Here’s what the UAW is demanding from Detroit’s Big Three amid tense 2023 talks

The UAW has been very public with its demands of the Big Three automakers leading up to the contract deadline.

The UAW’s contract with General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Stellantis are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. UAW President Shawn Fain reportedly waited for weeks for a response from automakers after delivering the union’s demands.

Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

With tolling bells, personal tributes and tears, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 at anniversary observances that stretched from ground zero to small towns.

People gathered at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Answering your Lions fan questions

Most fans of the NFL are waking up this morning either celebrating their first win or mourning a Week 1 loss. But the Lions’ win was four days ago -- fans in Detroit are used to that 1-0 feeling.

The dust still hasn’t completely settled, though. We asked Lions fans if they had questions after the 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

5 best breakfast spots to try in Metro Detroit

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, some say. But having a delicious breakfast is key.

We asked you to vote for your breakfast places in the Metro Detroit area during this summer’s Vote 4 The Best contest. After thousands of votes, we’re revealing the top five breakfast places, as voted by you.

