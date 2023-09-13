Morning 4: Negotiations continue as UAW strike deadline approaches -- and more stories

File - A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 24, 2023. eaders of the UAW union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroits three automakers if they cant reach contract agreements by a Thursday night, Sept. 12 deadline. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

UAW, automakers continue negotiations as strike deadline approaches

The UAW and the Big Three automakers are still in negotiation talks as the strike deadline approaches.

Local 4 has been told that there has been some movement in contract negotiations, but there have not been any confirmed deals with any of the automakers.

The existing contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Nearly all of the 146,000 auto workers represented by the UAW have already voted to authorize a strike, should leaders decide to call one.

How much would UAW workers get paid if they go on strike?

Mother wants answers after son severely beaten at football camp

A mom in Southfield is calling for accountability after she says her high school son was severely beaten by teammates at a football camp.

Chassidy Jones said her son was attending Southfield A&T High School’s football camp in August when she got a call in the middle of the night from her son, saying he’d been beaten up.

Jones said her son suffered multiple face fractures, including his eye socket and nose.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested in Pennsylvania

An escaped murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, bringing relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a rifle pilfered from a garage, authorities said.

