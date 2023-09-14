UAW president calls for solidarity among members as strike seems imminent

Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected many of the union’s demands.

DETROIT – UAW President Shawn Fain doubled down on threats of a strike Wednesday, Sept. 13.

“We are preparing to strike these companies in a way they’ve never seen before,” Fain said.

Fain told his membership to prepare for strategic walkouts and that their success rides on their solidarity, but to not walk off the job unless they are given explicit instructions to do so.

In what has become a hallmark for these talks, Fain took to social media to tell members what the latest offers are. He said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected many of the union’s demands.

Workers aren’t likely to walk off the job en mass Thursday night if there’s no deal. Workers have been instructed to keep reporting for work, even though it will be on an expired contract. Fain said there would be contract extensions.

