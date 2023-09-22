Canadian man facing federal charges after reportedly swimming to Michigan to steal gun

He reportedly told authorities he was convicted of a gun crime in Canada and could not get a gun there, so his plan was to swim to Michigan, steal a gun and swim back.

PORT HURON, Mich. – Jeremy James Wallace has been charged in federal court after he reportedly admitted to illegally entering the United States from Sombra, Ontario by swimming across the St. Clair River.

According to the federal complaint, Wallace crossed the river at midnight on Sept. 6 in a wetsuit with a floatation device and wearing swim fins. He was armed with a crossbow pistol and nine rounds of ammunition.

After he swam into East China Township, he walked more than 16 miles to a New Haven pawn shop. Wallace reportedly said he could not get a gun in Canada, so he swam across to steal a gun and swim back.

He was taken into custody by Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies.

On Sept. 21, a federal jury indicted Wallace on charges of unlawful entry into the United States, theft of a firearm, alien in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

He will remain detained as his case moves forward. Wallace reportedly told authorities he was convicted of a gun crime in Canada and could not get a gun there, so his plan was to swim to Michigan, steal a gun and swim back.

Sources said the incident may have been influenced by a dispute involving his mother.