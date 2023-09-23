Morning 4: What to know about hepatitis A, how to check vaccination status -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How to check your vaccination status after hepatitis A case confirmed

The Ivy Lounge at Pine Knob Music Theatre has been named as an exposure site for hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV), according to the CDC. HAV is very contagious and is most commonly spread when someone unknowingly ingests the virus through contaminated food or drink.

Here’s what to know.

What we know about death of college student who fell from moving car

A college student who came home for the summer was found dead in the middle of an Oakland County roadway after falling out of a moving car. Here’s what we know about the case.

Officials said Mia Kanu, 23, went to a party with some friends while she was home from college for the summer. At some point during the early morning hours of June 3, 2023, she rode in a car driven by Kentia Monique Fearn, 23, of Wayne, deputies said.

Here’s the full story.

Michigan Legislature tackles ambitious climate legislation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the MI Healthy Climate Plan last year. Now the state legislature is trying to take those goals and turn them into law.

Lawmakers are going for extensive changes. Both the Senate and the House are exploring climate packages that include setting a carbon-free energy standard, reducing energy waste, and directing the state Public Service Commission to prioritize certain goals when overseeing utilities, like clean energy, reliability and affordability.

Read the full story here.

Workers at 41 facilities strike as talks with Big Three continue

The United Auto Workers Union expanded its strike against Detroit’s Big Three to include 41 facilities nationwide.

Workers at all GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers walked out at noon on Friday, Sept. 22 to join the strike. The strike officially began last week but was limited to three facilities -- one for each company.

View the UAW strike map here.