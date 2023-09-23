Pine Knob hepatitis A case: What to know about the virus, how to check vaccination status

CLARKSTON, Mich. – The Ivy Lounge at Pine Knob Music Theatre has been named as an exposure site for hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV), according to the CDC. HAV is very contagious and is most commonly spread when someone unknowingly ingests the virus through contaminated food or drink.

The virus is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected. Anyone who consumed food at the Ivy Lounge between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 should watch themselves for symptoms and get vaccinated for hepatitis A as soon as possible.

A person can get hepatitis A by eating contaminated food or water, during sex, or just by living with an infected person.

What is hepatitis?

Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. Heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications, and certain medical conditions can cause hepatitis

Hepatitis is often caused by a virus. The most common hepatitis viruses are hepatitis A virus, hepatitis B virus, and hepatitis C virus.

According to the CDC, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C are liver infections caused by three different viruses. Each can cause similar symptoms, but they are spread in different ways and affect the liver differently.

Hepatitis A usually a short-term infection that does not become chronic. Hepatitis B and hepatitis C can also begin as short-term, acute infections -- but in some people, the virus remains in the body. This can cause chronic disease and long-term liver problems. There are vaccines to prevent hepatitis A and hepatitis B, but there is no vaccine for hepatitis C.

What are the symptoms of Hepatitis A?

Illness can appear 15 to 50 days after exposure and you can be sick for several weeks. Not everyone infected with hepatitis A will experience illness.

Symptoms include the following:

Nausea and vomiting

Belly pain

Feeling tired

Fever

Loss of appetite

Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Dark urine

Pale-colored feces

Joint pain

How to check if you’ve been vaccinated

If you are a Michigan resident age 18 and older you can check your vaccination status through the Michigan Immunization Portal.

Michigan’s Hepatitis A outbreak

The state of Michigan has been tracking a Hepatitis A outbreak since August 2016 when a person-to-person outbreak was detected.

There have been at least 920 cases that caused 738 hospitalizations and 30 deaths since 2016. The state noted a decrease in reported hepatitis in 2019 and a low baseline of activity throughout 2020 and 2021.

Because of that, the MDHHS no longer considers Michigan to be in a statewide outbreak. The state still monitors statewide hepatitis A activity.

More information on the outbreak is available at Michigan.gov.