2 men charged in homicide of Dearborn florist

Probable cause hearing will be held on Sept. 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lindsay Thurmond, 27, of Detroit, and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale, in the homicide of Dearborn Florist Hassan Salami, 29, of Dearborn Heights.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Sept. 19) at 9:27 p.m. outside Sushi Ko on Ford Road in Dearborn as Salami was walking out after having dinner with his fiance and her sister.

Officials said it is alleged that Thurmond and Goston robbed Salami and killed him.

Police were called and arrived at the scene, where they observed Salami lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both men were charged with felony murder and first-degree murder, and they were arraigned and remanded to jail Friday (Sept. 22) afternoon in the 19th District Court in Dearborn.

A probable cause conference will be held on Sept. 29.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

