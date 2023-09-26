Third man charged in homicide of Dearborn florist

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Devon Travon Green, 24, of Detroit, in the homicide of Dearborn florist Hassan Salami in Dearborn Heights.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Sept. 19) at 9:27 p.m. outside Xushi Ko on Ford Road in Dearborn as Salami was walking out after having dinner with his fiancee and her sister.

Officials say Lindsay Thurmond, 27, of Detroit, and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale, were charged on Friday (Sept. 22).

Lindsay Thurmond, 27 of Detroit (left), and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale (right) both face first-degree murder charges in connection with the Sept. 19, 2023 shooting and robbery of a well-known florist. Mugs provided by Dearborn police. (WDIV)

Police said Green, who robbed and killed Salami, was charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

Thurmond and Goston were charged with felony murder and first-degree murder as officials alleged that they took part in the robbery and homicide of Salami.

The probable cause conference for all three men is scheduled for Friday (Sept. 29).