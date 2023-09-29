Michigan Lottery: Oakland County lotto club wins $1M Powerball prize

An Oakland County lottery club claimed their $1 million Powerball prize just weeks before the prize was set to expire.

The five-person Rak Pack lottery club matched the five white balls in the Oct. 29, 2022, drawing to win the big prize: 19-31-40-46-57. They bought their winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 18913 LaPorte Road in New Buffalo.

“A few members of our family threw in money and bought several Powerball tickets since the jackpot was at $825 million,” said the club’s representative, Gregory Rakowicz. “I checked our tickets the morning after the drawing over a cup of coffee. When I saw we matched five numbers for a $1 million prize, I started shaking. I kept checking the numbers on our ticket and the winning numbers to make sure I was seeing things right.

“I called the other club members to tell them what we won, but it took some of them a few hours to call me back. I was so excited and couldn’t wait to tell them, so it was hard to be patient while I waited for them to call me!”

The club recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. With their winnings, they plan to complete home improvements, pay student loans, and save.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19. One ticket bought in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $925 million.

