Morning 4: $1M Michigan Powerball winner, recall roundup, streaming guide -- and other news

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The ninth-largest lottery jackpot will be on the line when numbers are drawn for a $785 million Powerball prize. The payout for the drawing, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months, since a player in California matched all six numbers on July 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million on Powerball ticket

A $1 million willing Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.04 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

A lucky Michigan Lottery player won $1 million by matching all five white balls on a ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven store.

Read the report here.

Recall Roundup: Dog food, Kraft Singles, and more recalls to know from September 2023

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond. This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between September 1 through September 30, 2023.

Find the list here.

October 2023 streaming guide

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is a list of what’s coming out on streaming platforms in October 2023.

The list has all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. It includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto streaming sites.

Read more here.

Government shutdown averted with little time to spare

The threat of a federal government shutdown suddenly lifted late Saturday as President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open with little time to spare after Congress rushed to approve the bipartisan deal.

The package drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, meeting Biden’s full request. The bill funds government until Nov. 17.

Read more here.