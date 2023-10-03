83º
Fire crews battle large fire at senior apartment community in Southgate

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A large fire wreaked havoc at a senior apartment community in Southgate on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Fire crews responded to the Meadows of Southgate Senior Living Community, located on Allen Road, before 4 p.m.

Multiple units have already been destroyed by the flames. There is no word how many residents live at the complex or if rescues are actively underway.

Multiple fire trucks and dozens of ambulances are at the scene.

A large fire wreaked havoc at Meadows of Southgate Senior Living Community in Southgate on Oct. 3, 2023. (WDIV)

