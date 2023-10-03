Fire crews battle large fire at senior apartment community in Southgate

A large fire wreaked havoc at a senior apartment community in Southgate on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Fire crews responded to the Meadows of Southgate Senior Living Community, located on Allen Road, before 4 p.m.

Multiple units have already been destroyed by the flames. There is no word how many residents live at the complex or if rescues are actively underway.

Multiple fire trucks and dozens of ambulances are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 4 News/ClickOnDetroit as we learn more.