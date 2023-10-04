Massive fire displaces hundreds of seniors living in Southgate apartment complex

A massive fire on a second-story balcony has displaced hundreds of senior citizens living at the Southgate Meadows Apartment Complex.

Residents told Local 4 someone tried to put out a cigarette in a flower pot, and that’s what started the fire, which quickly spread.

“It went very quickly,” said James Rose. " We came out and seen the fire. It started rolling through the third floor at the top.”

Seniors stuck inside say the smoke was overwhelming.

“Just black smelly smoke, so black you couldn’t see, and you couldn’t breathe,” said Lynn Short.

Before a single drop of water could be put on the buildings, first responders ran inside and started getting people out.

“The elevators was down, and the firemen came in there and took the disabled down the stairs,” said Catherine Braxton.

Five people had to be taken to the hospital, including three residents, one firefighter, and one police officer all are expected to be OK.

“This is one of the rare scenarios that you ever go to, you talk about it, but it’s something you truly never think you’re going to come across,” said Southgate Fire Chief Justin Graves.

Police say there are still residents who aren’t accounted for.