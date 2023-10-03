64º
Southfield police want help finding missing 49-year-old man

William Ryan Burd last seen on Oct. 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 49-year-old man who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 49-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.

William Ryan Burd was last seen at Monday (Oct. 2) at 4:30 p.m. walking away from his home and is believed to be voluntarily missing.

Burd was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket with several zip up hoodies underneath, a yellow shirt, and black shoes.

Officials say he is known to suffer from Schizophrenia.

William Ryan BurdDetails
Age49
Height5′4″
HairShoulder length curly blond
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

