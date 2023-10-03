Southfield police want help finding missing 49-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 49-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.
William Ryan Burd was last seen at Monday (Oct. 2) at 4:30 p.m. walking away from his home and is believed to be voluntarily missing.
Burd was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket with several zip up hoodies underneath, a yellow shirt, and black shoes.
Officials say he is known to suffer from Schizophrenia.
|William Ryan Burd
|Details
|Age
|49
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Shoulder length curly blond
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.