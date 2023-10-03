Southfield police want help finding missing 49-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 49-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 49-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.

William Ryan Burd was last seen at Monday (Oct. 2) at 4:30 p.m. walking away from his home and is believed to be voluntarily missing.

Burd was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket with several zip up hoodies underneath, a yellow shirt, and black shoes.

Officials say he is known to suffer from Schizophrenia.

William Ryan Burd Details Age 49 Height 5′4″ Hair Shoulder length curly blond Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage