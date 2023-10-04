Morning 4: Trial date set for parents of Oxford shooter after latest appeal request is denied -- and other news

Jennifer and James Crumbley in court Dec. 14, 2021 for their probable cause hearing for charges in connection with the mass shooting Nov. 30, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Trial of Oxford shooter’s parents scheduled for January 2024: What to know

A trial date has been set for the parents of the Oxford High School shooter after the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected their appeal request, the final of their several attempts to avoid trial.

Read the report here.

Does Michigan football have anything to worry about at Minnesota?

Michigan football is coming off its most impressive win of the season at Nebraska, and most fans are expecting something similar against Minnesota.

The Wolverines are undefeated after winning their first five games by an average of 28.4 points. No opponent has surpassed seven points, and the first-string defense has only allowed one touchdown.

Read more here.

Warren man faces murder charge in death of wife

A Warren man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife.

See more here.

Massive fire displaces hundreds of seniors living in Southgate apartment complex

A massive fire on a second-story balcony has displaced hundreds of senior citizens living at the Southgate Meadows Apartment Complex on Tuesday.

See the report here.