Should all 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks be connected by a trail?

DETROIT – There are plans to create a non-motorized trail to connect all of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks and they’re looking for the public to give their input.

There are 13 Metroparks in five counties and the plan would make it possible to travel to each and every single park without ever getting back in your car. The plan is 70 years in the making, but supporters need the public’s input.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks system has done extensive surveys and found that one of the top five things that attracts young people and families to live in an area is outdoor space. The plan is to improve some of the areas most vital outdoor spaces by connecting them.

The financing for the project would come from a combination of public, private, and grant funding. The public has until Oct. 31, 2023, to submit their input.

The public can use learn more about the proposal at Metroparks.com, or they can submit input at walkbike.info.

---> Huron-Clinton Metroparks seeks public input on trail expansion proposal