Morning 4: The Detroit Lions are ... good this year? Chiefs fans put things into perspective -- and other news

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Jameson Williams #9 and David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions celebrate after Montgomery scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How elevator ride with Chiefs fans helped validate just how good Detroit Lions are this year

Most fans around the NFL can’t truly understand what Detroit Lions fans have been through over the years.

They’ve been hoodwinked so many times, and the end result is always more heartbreak. The Lions’ performance this year may be hard for many fans to accept.

An elevator ride with Kansas City Chiefs fans put things into perspective.

Detroit ghost hunters reveal their scariest paranormal experiences, best evidence

Detroit Paranormal Expeditions is a Michigan-based paranormal investigation team. They investigate hauntings at places large and small, including some of the best-known landmarks in the state and even around the Midwest.

Here are some of their other stories and evidence.

Niche: Ypsilanti high school named best in Michigan for 2024

Washtenaw International High School has taken the top spot on Niche’s list of “Best Public High Schools in Michigan” for 2024.

Read more here.

Inkster police: Man who shot girlfriend in neck still at large

Police are looking for a man who they say shot his girlfriend in the neck at a home in Inkster over the weekend.

See the report here.